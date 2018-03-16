CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with shamrock-shaped and green treats.

Snacks for camels, lemurs, orangutans and gorillas consist of, according to Brookfield Zoo, a “complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin.”

Two of the gray seals, Boone and Lily, munch on gelatin goodies.

Bornean orangutan Sophia and her daughter Heidi devour shamrock-shaped treats.

Ramses, a ring-tailed lemur, eyes his snack.

(Photo credit: Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)