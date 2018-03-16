FLORIDA BRIDGE COLLAPSE: At Least 6 Dead | What Happened? NTSB Investigating | Crews Work To Recover Bodies
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with shamrock-shaped and green treats.

Snacks for camels, lemurs, orangutans and gorillas consist of, according to Brookfield Zoo, a “complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin.”

Two of the gray seals, Boone and Lily, munch on gelatin goodies.

dsc 8188 Brookfield Zoo Animals Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day Treats

Bornean orangutan Sophia and her daughter Heidi devour shamrock-shaped treats.

dsc 8284 Brookfield Zoo Animals Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day Treats

Ramses, a ring-tailed lemur, eyes his snack.

dsc 8257 Brookfield Zoo Animals Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day Treats

(Photo credit: Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society)

