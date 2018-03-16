CHICAGO (CBS) — A New York-based produce company has started construction on what will be the city’s largest agricultural greenhouse, at nearly double the size of their current urban farm in Pullman.

City officials and community leaders hope the new Gotham Greens urban greenhouse will help revitalize the underdeveloped Pullman neighborhood.

On Thursday, Gotham Greens broke ground on a new 140,000-square foot greenhouse at 106th and Doty. The company opened a 75,000-square foot greenhouse in 2015 on the roof of the Method soap factory at 110th and Ellis.

The company uses clean energy to grow fresh produce year-round.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office said the greenhouse will continue the “economic renaissance” in Pullman. The $12.6 million complex is expected to create 60 permanent and 70 construction jobs.

