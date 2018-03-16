CHICAGO (CBS) — The campus of Loyola University is still buzzing after Thursday’s dramatic win in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Here is a sampling of some of the reaction after Donte Ingram hit a three-pointer in the final seconds to send the Ramblers into the second round:

“It’s been crazy,” one student told CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross. “It feels like a big school here.”

“My heart was just like pounding in my chest.”

“It was nuts.”

Ingram went to Simeon High School, where he was part of the 2013 state championship team.

Coach Robert Smith says he will never forget Ingram’s work ethic and confidence on and off the court.

“He had a lot of huge games in his career,” Smith said.