CHICAGO (CBS) — The man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife is now in custody and charged with first degree murder.

Markham Police say 46-year-old Lynn Washington is considered a person of interest in the death of 27-year-old Lakisha Roby.

She was shot after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at a BP gas station at 167th and Pulaski Road.

Authorities say Roby was shot in the back.

She was later pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports her death was ruled a homicide.

Witnesses say Washington picked up the couple’s two children from a family friend after the shooting.

State police issued an AMBER Alert for the children Wednesday night after they were reported missing.

RELATED: AMBER Alert Children Found Safe

The alert was cancelled Thursday when the children were found at a relative’s home.

Because of protection order, Washington was barred from having contact with his children.

The order was issued last November.