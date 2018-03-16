CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight years after Chicago Police Officer Thor Soderberg was shot and killed in the line of duty, hundreds of police recruits honored his memory by dedicating a K-9 statute at the training academy.

Soderberg’s friends and family unveiled the statue that will serve as a reminder for recruits about his impact as an officer and teacher.

More than 700 recruits got a chance to see the K-9 statue, which was painted by a local artist.

Soderberg’s widow, Jennifer Louden, said it’s a reflection of her husband’s life; from his time as an officer to the things he accomplished in his personal life, like competing in triathlons.

“I’m so grateful that this continues to be a home for our family. He was such an amazing teacher that I hate that he’s gone; and that they don’t get that opportunity,” Louden said.

Officer Soderberg was 43 when he was shot and killed while leaving work at the Englewood District police station in 2010. He taught at the academy for two years before his death.

Several community groups raised money to pay for the statue.