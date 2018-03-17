CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating an armed robbery in the Ashburn neighborhood that left a man wounded.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7700 block of South Kedzie.

A 21-year-old man was pumping gas when another man walked up an announced a robbery.

Chicago Police say that’s when the robber opened fire hitting the man in the abdomen and right arm.

The injured man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the gunman made off with an unknown amount of cash.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.