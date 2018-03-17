CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is being sought in the attempted child abduction in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

On Thursday March 15 just after 3:30 p.m. a Hispanic male driving a silver or gray minivan attempted to lure a 16-year-old girl.

It happened in the 6500 block of South Lawndale.

The man approached her and said “ven aqui” which is Spanish for “come here.”

When the girl ignored him, he got out of his vehicle and grabbed her by the arm.

She pulled away and fled.

The alleged offender is described as a male Hispanic between the ages of 35 and 40.

The vehicle is described as an older model minivan.

Possibly the Dodge Grand Caravan pictured:

He has a dark complexion, is bald with hair on the sides.

The man was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.