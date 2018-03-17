CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more than just reporting chops.
She showed off some swings, dips and fancy footwork at the 13th annual Dancing With Chicago Celebrities event.
Former Chicago Bear Alex Brown may have taken home the grand prize trophy.
But everyone was a winner, especially Victory.
So far, the events have raised more than two million dollars to help in the fight against breast cancer.
