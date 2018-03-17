CHICAGO (CBS) — A big announcement is expected next week from former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy.

In an email to CBS 2 he wrote that it’s not a secret that Chicagoans have asked him to run for mayor.

“I have taken those calls to heart,” writes McCarthy. “At some point next week I will be making my final decision and sharing that with my supporters and the citizens of Chicago.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel fired McCarthy in 2015 after Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke was charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

