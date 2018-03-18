CHICAGO (CBS) — Before the Loyola Ramblers head to Atlanta for the NCAA’s Sweet Sixteen, they’re coming home.

After winning a nail-biter on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62, the Ramblers head home to practice before the big game on Thursday.

But first, they’ll be greeted by excited fans cheering on the team and congratulating them on Ramblers big win.

The Loyola Ramblers are going through the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 30 years.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker caught up with the players after their dramatic finish and gets their thoughts on how they’re feeling going into the Sweet Sixteen.

Guard Clayton Custer talks about his remarkable shot for the Ramblers win.

Guard Donte Ingram says they’re taking it day-by-day.

Guard Marques Townes credits the player’s bond for their success.

Guard Lucas Williamson says the team’s hard work is paying off.