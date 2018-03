CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another one is wounded after being shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The incident started at 50th and Ashland.

The driver told police two men got out of a dark SUV and fired at their Chevy Equinox.

The driver, still bleeding, sped off to the 7th District Police Station on 63rd Street.

His passenger was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.