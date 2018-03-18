CHICAGO (CBS) — A thief is seen on camera stealing two packages from a front porch on Chicago’s North Side.

A doorbell camera shows a woman taking two Amazon packages.

She runs, dropping a package before getting into a small white or light gray four-door car and driving away.

The homeowner says the thief got away with a few gift cards and an attachment for his table saw.

According to him, it’s a rare crime for his neighborhood.

“I was kind of shocked,” says Ernie Fuentes. “I just want to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else. Hopefully they can catch this woman.”

Amazon replaced the man’s stolen packages.

If you recognize the woman, you’re asked to call Chicago Police.