CHICAGO (CBS) — This September when the baseball season is winding down and the football season is just starting, Chicago will host another big sports event.

A team tennis tournament at the United Center.

Some legends of the sport came to town for a preview.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams was there.

The court was small.

The weather a bit chilly.

But tennis royalty joined Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to make the announcement.

“A great city that embraces with big shoulders a great event,” says Emanuel.

The Laver Cup, named for the legendary Ron Laver is coming to Chicago in late September at the United Center.

It’s team tennis.

Europeans against the rest of the world.

“I’m very excited to be here in Chicago for the very first time,” says Roger Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam events.

He’ll play for the Europeans.

“We had deep-dish pizza so we’re warm on the inside,” says Federer. “I love seeing The Bean finally in person. Standing in front of it is actually very cool.”

John McEnroe, who won his last tournament in Chicago, will coach.

“It’s great to be in this tremendous city of Chicago,” says McEnroe. “Almost as great as New York. I had to say that, I’m sorry.”

The mayor says he pushed hard to lure the event here.

“I made that call every 28 seconds,” says Emanuel.

Federer, the number one male player in the world, and a big force behind the event, said he wanted to be here because of Chicago’s rich sports history.

“Michael Jordan, Scotty Pippen, that was a big deal for me,” says Federer. “I’ve never been to Chicago before so I always wanted to experience the city and play tennis here once before I retire so all the stars aligned and here we are.”

The top ranked Australian player Nick Kyegios sat next to Federer.

The Laver Cup is September 21-23.

Tickets go on sale Friday.