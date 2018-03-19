CHICAGO (CBS) — On the final weekend before the primary election, the Democratic frontrunners in the race for governor were fine-tuning where they campaign and how.

Songs and prayer accompanied politicians and their pitches across state pulpits on Sunday, with businessman Chris Kennedy courting voters in Chicago and the suburbs.

“It feels like support’s building, and we’re going into the final few days with the wind at our back,” Kennedy said.

His campaign planned to focus downstate on Monday, including stops in East St. Louis, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. Kennedy said, if undecided voters cast their ballots for him, he’ll take the primary.

“I think they’re breaking our way. I’d say the fully informed voter is a Kennedy ally, and we’re counting on that on Election Day,” he said.

State Sen. Daniel Biss spent the day traveling to Rockford and Crystal Lake. He said on Monday his campaign will focus on relaying his message in and around Chicago.

“If there’s a high voter turnout, we will be successful,” he said in a phone interview. “We win when people who have gotten frustrated with the system turn out because they believe there’s one candidate who can actually transform Illinois. I’m that candidate.”

Billionaire J.B Pritzker spent time in five Chicago area churches.

“I think we’re mostly aimed at the undecided voters, and making sure that our own voters know that it’s time to get moving,” he said.

On Monday, he planned to make stops in Rockford, DeKalb, and Peoria, with a focus on four letters.

“G-O-T-V. Get out the vote. We know that if the voters come out to vote, we’ll win,” he said.

If you’re interested in voting before Tuesday, there’s still an opportunity. Early voting centers remain open Monday.