CHICAGO (CBS) — “We got… a heart?”

A cardiologist at Lurie Children’s dressed as Chewbacca to share some good news with Austin Eggleston, a Pontiac boy waiting for a new heart.

Austin, 15, was born with three congenital heart defects.

His heart began failing and his medical team determined he would need a heart transplant.

In November of 2017, Austin transferred to Lurie Children’s to help him prepare for the transplant.

He and his cardiologist, Philip Thrush, decided the doctor would dress as Chewbacca to tell Austin a heart had become available.

“I’m super excited,” said Dr. Thrush, as he double high-fived Austin.

Austin received his new heart late at night on Saturday, March 17. He is recovering now and doing well.