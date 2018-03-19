CHICAGO (CBS) — A city of Chicago worker is killed by gunfire.

Terrell Jones’ family is pleading for answers.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has more from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The family is also offering a reward for information to help catch the killers.

The city worker and father of three was murdered in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

16 rounds fired into the passenger side of a Chevy Equinox.

That’s where streets and sanitation worker Terrell Jones was sitting and later died.

“This is a big, total loss to that family,” says community activist Andrew Holmes.

He spoke with the family.

Holmes was told Jones and a friend were headed home around 10:30 Saturday night.

They had been traveling on I-290 when they exited at Ashland and headed south.

A car was following them.

“When they got to about 45th, the car started coming up on the side and discharged a weapon inside of the car,” says Holmes.

Preliminary reports by Chicago Police say the car was targeted.

“They had been involved in a potential road rage incident,” says Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

But relatives who spoke to CBS 2 by phone believe Jones was the victim of mistaken identity.

It’s a scenario Alderman Raymond Lopez won’t rule out, considering, he says, that stretch of Ashland borders several rival gangs.

“We’re not certain, but it would not be outside the scope of possibilities that this was the case of mistaken identity,” says Lopez.

Relatives say the father of three was a devoted family man.

“Two of them were twins, a boy and girl,” says Holmes. “And he had just painted their bedrooms. One blue and one pink.”

Chicago Police are looking for two men who escaped in a black SUV.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information.