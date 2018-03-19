Filed Under:Evanston Police, Felon, handgun

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man with a priory felony conviction was arrested after he was found with a handgun.

22-year-old Dakane Masters was on parole and authorities were making a compliance check when he was found with a gun.

He was in the 1800 block of Grey Avenue in Evanston when police found a Smith and Wesson Model 410 .40 caliber gun in his residence.

(Credit: Evanston Police)

Masters admitted to having the gun and was arrested.

He was charged with one felony cound of “unlawful use of a weapon by a felon” and one misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun without a FOID card.

Masters’ bond was set at $100,000.

His next court date is March 29.

 

