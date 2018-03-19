CHICAGO (CBS) — An Evanston man with a priory felony conviction was arrested after he was found with a handgun.

22-year-old Dakane Masters was on parole and authorities were making a compliance check when he was found with a gun.

He was in the 1800 block of Grey Avenue in Evanston when police found a Smith and Wesson Model 410 .40 caliber gun in his residence.

Masters admitted to having the gun and was arrested.

He was charged with one felony cound of “unlawful use of a weapon by a felon” and one misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun without a FOID card.

Masters’ bond was set at $100,000.

His next court date is March 29.