CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 70s was found dead after firefighters put out a garage fire Monday morning in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 8 a.m. in a garage near 45th and Lawler, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found a man in his 70s dead at the scene. Fire Department officials initially said the man appeared to be 50 years old.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.