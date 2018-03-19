Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

CHICAGO (CBS) – Loyola University so far is arguably the ultimate March Madness story.

With two come-from-behind, one-point victories, the Ramblers are headed to the Sweet 16.

And you may have noticed on the team’s warm-up shirts, with the slogan, “Created By Culture.”

What is the story behind that phrase?

Bill Behrns, the assistant athletic director, said, “Our success is driven by such an incredible culture with this team—culture on the floor, preparing, attention to detail, how we conduct ourselves off the court.”

While the phrase may be new for the tournament, the philosophy has been around for a while.

Speaking of culture, the basketball team’s success has created a halo across the campus. That was illustrated by two sophomores who were working a blood drive today.

‘It’s been amazing. It’s changed the school,” said one. “It brings the school together.”

Another added: “Success and exceeding expectations definitely helps to bring people together.”

At the university bookstore, team apparel was selling briskly. Behrns said “Created By Culture” shirts could could be on sale soon.