CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elgin man is going to prison for sexually assaulting a child in 2016.

5-year-old David Gallardo pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault in exchange for five years in prison.

According to the Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Megan Baxter, Gallardo sexually assaulted the victim who was under the age of 18.

Along with his prison term, Gallardo has to register as a sexual offender for life.

The Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act mandates that he serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Gallardo receives credit for 585 days served in the Kane County Jail where he was being held.