CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed Sunday evening, when a car plunged into a pond in southwest suburban New Lenox.

Around 6:25 p.m., the New Lenox Fire Protection District responded to a call of an accident with injuries near Laraway Road and Tower Lane. When crews arrived, they learned a car was completely submerged in a pond, with two people inside.

Divers pulled two people out of the water by 7 p.m., and paramedics tried to revive them while taking them to the hospital. Both were pronounced dead at Silver Cross Hospital.

No firefighters or dive team members were injured.

Police said it appeared the couple who was in the car had been having dinner nearby before the accident, and were on their way home at the time of the crash. The driver might have suffered a medical emergency causing him to drive off the road and into the pond.