CHICAGO (CBS) — J.B. Pritzker has won the Illinois Democratic primary for governor, defeating his main rivals Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy, the Associated Press reports.

Pritzker’s main message: he is best able to beat Gov. Rauner due to his unified support from organized labor, his mainstream Democratic views and his wealth. For his part, Rauner was locked in a tighter than expected race in his primary.

Biss had successfully cast himself as the “middle class” candidate. Indeed he featured his modest Evanston ranch home in his TV spots. Given Biss’ progressive credentials, he did an admirable job of fundraising, banking more than $3 million.

Kennedy self-funded about half of his $3 million insurgent effort. He staked his campaign on the need to change the status quo by blaming Illinois’ most powerful politician, House Speaker Mike Madigan, whose 45 years in command is blamed for the state’s fiscal woes and out-migration.