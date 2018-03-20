CHICAGO (CBS) — The polls have opened for the state’s primary elections; and, if early voting is any indication, there will be plenty of people at the polls on Tuesday.

Polls opened at 6 a.m., and will stay open until 7 p.m. across the state.

With heated competitions on both sides of the aisle in the race for governor, and a crowded race for Illinois attorney general after Lisa Madigan decided not to seek another term, interest in the primaries is high and early voting records have been falling across the state.

According to Chicago and Cook County election officials, more than 200,000 people voted early in the city and suburbs. That’s a record. About 80 percent of early voters pulled Democratic ballots.

Meantime, in the Republican stronghold of DuPage County, nearly 16,000 people have voted early.

The latest polls show Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s primary challenger, conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives, is surging just seven points back from the governor. Ives, a Wheaton Republican, is running against Rauner from his right, labeling him ineffectual and too willing to abandon conservative principles at the altar of political expediency.

At the same time, Rauner has portrayed Ives as a political flunky for Democratic House Speaker mike Madigan. The governor has said Ives can’t win in the general election, and has argued Democrats want her to win in the primary so they can trounce her in November.

In the Democratic race for governor, the three frontrunners stumped for last-minute votes on Monday. Illinois state Sen. Daniel Biss took to Facebook, where he held a live forum with constituents.

Businessman Chris Kennedy, the son of slain U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, spent Monday downstate, trying to drum up votes in Bartonville and Cahokia. He said he will bring new jobs to Illinois, while improving the state’s schools.

Kennedy said voters don’t like all the money that has been spent on the primary, largely by Pritzker and Rauner.

“They want change. They don’t want to perpetuate the system that’s going on in Illinois. Frankly, they’re as mad at Governor Rauner as they are at our Democratic Party,” Kennedy said.

Meantime, billionaire J.B. Pritzker planned to greet commuters outside train stops in Chicago on Tuesday. On Monday, he was in Rockford to chat up union electrical workers. He also traveled to DeKalb, Peoria, and Springfield.

Pritzker slammed Rauner’s three years in office, claiming the governor has failed to accomplish anything during his term.

“This is a guy who has nothing to run on, so he’s only going to run on trashing Democrats. We’re not going to let him, are we?” he said.

Other races on the ballot on Tuesday include Illinois attorney general, Cook County Board President, Cook County Assessor, every Illinois congressional seat, and Illinois House and Senate races, among others.