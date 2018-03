CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say an Indiana man was charged with trying to get on a plane at Midway International Airport with a loaded gun.

52-year-old John Waltz was being screened at a security checkpoint for a Las Vegas-bound flight on Monday.

TSA agents found a .38 caliber Ruger handgun in his carry-on luggage.

The agents notified the police.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports authorities arrested Waltz and took possession of his weapon.