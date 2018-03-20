CHICAGO (CBS) — The race remained too close to call between incumbent Dan Lipinski and Marie Newman in a 3rd Congressional District contest that was in the national spotlight.

Late Tuesday, Newman, who trailed by just less than 2 percentage points with 95 percent reporting, said she would not concede the contest.

It was the tightest Democratic primary on the state ballot.

Anti-abortion Lipinski has faithfully and quietly held this southwest side and west suburban district since his father retired from the seat in 2005.

But pro-choice forces from within Illinois and Washington believe Lipinski is vulnerable, saying he is out of touch with the Democratic Party in the state and Washington.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi is backing Lipinski though Newman is backed by a number of Democratic lawmakers and some within Illinois’ own delegation.

This mostly blue-collar seat has been so safe for Lipinski in years past that he has faced no opposition in both the primary and the general.

The winner will face Arthur Jones, a neo-Nazi and Holocaust denier, who is running unopposed on the Republican side.