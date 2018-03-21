By Jacqueline Runice

There’s no need to put all your eggs in one basket when there’s a boatload of activity celebrating the Easter season and a vision of spring and hope for the future. The city and suburbs dye the days a cheery pastel with eggs hunts, lavish brunches and physical activity reminding us that warmer times are just around the corner.

Bobby’s Tike Hike: Kid’s Edition Bike Tour

540 N. Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, Illinois 60611

(312) 245-9300

www.bobbysbikehike.com



Date: March 30 and March 31 from 3 to 5 p.m.

It’s time to get their little keisters in gear so they stay that way – little. Designed for families with bunnies 10 and under, this interactive Easter experience takes the family gliding along Chicago’s unparalleled lakefront trail while learning about some of city’s history. In addition to the Lakefront Trail, you’ll see Lincoln Park’s Zoo, the Abe Lincoln Statue, Oak Street Beach, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Kissing Bridge (wait for giggles), the Secret Garden and other cool spots sure to enchant young minds. The route stays entirely on paths and trails, avoiding car traffic entirely.

Easter Egg Brunch Chicago Botanic Garden

1000 Lake Cook Road

Glencoe, IL 60022

(847) 835-5440

www.chicagobotanic.org/events/featured_events/easter_egg_brunch

Date: April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are meals galore around town celebrating Easter, however the festive Easter brunch at the Chicago Botanic Garden combines a number of spring traditions in one beautiful setting. Savor breakfast pastries, salads, classic breakfast items, a carving station and Chef’s Choice desserts. The Garden Delight Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Cranberry Champagne Cocktails (extra charge) will take the edge off if the kids are getting squirrely. Gather the baskets and head to Krasberg Rose Garden after brunch for an Easter egg hunt then explore the vivid colors and spring blooms. Consider booking a family portrait session with an award wining photographer on site.



Easter Egg-Stravaganza

Lincoln Park Zoo

2001 North Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60614

(312) 742-2000

www.ipzoo.org/Easter



Date: March 31 from 8 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.

You won’t have egg on your face when you tell the kids they’re going to a candy grab at Lincoln Park Zoo. They‘re bound to scream “Sweet!” upon learning that the Easter Egg-Stravaganza includes a yummy breakfast menu; photos with the Easter bunny; more than a few egg hunts for different age groups so they have to let the toddlers get all the eggs; free rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel and Lionel Train Adventure; outdoor activities since they’ve been loafing for four months; as well as music to get the family in the spring mood plus crafts for continued brain cell engagement. There are VIP upgrades available that get you into breakfast early, extra mingling with the Easter Bunny, adult beverages and more.

Easter Celebration

The Morton Arboretum

4100 IL Route 53

Lisle, IL 60532

(630) 725-2066

www.mortonarb.org/events/easter-brunch

Date: April 1 from 9 a.m

You’ve been imprisoned indoors for coming on five months and although it’s probably a little too early for shorts and flip flops, get a taste of the outdoors at the Morton Arboretum. The exceptional brunch includes chef-carved prime rib, made-to-order omelets, salads and pastas. A cash bar opens at 9 a.m. and children get a cookie from the Easter Bunny. Take in views of Meadow Lake and await the Easter Bunny visiting your table during brunch. Expect early spring blooms popping up all around the Arboretum so be sure the camera has lots of juice for family pix.



Celebrate Easter on the Odyssey

Navy Pier

600 East Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

(866) 305-2469

www.odysseycruises.com/chicago/cruises/holiday/easter

Date: April 1 at 12:15 p.m.

Easter brunch traditionally involves the kids getting bored, jumpy and obnoxious five minutes after ingestion of their last bite of waffle. Then what? Tearful Easter snapshots with the oversized bunny? This Easter do a family cruise with incredible views of the Chicago skyline aboard the Odyssey. The two hour jaunt features a spread of seasonal fruit, pastries, eggs, Scottish smoked salmon, breakfast meats and potatoes and a Build-Your-Own Belgian Waffle Station.

Talk it over with the Easter Bunny then it’s time to dance along with tunes spun by the live DJ.