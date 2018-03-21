CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County voters want their pot legal.

In a non binding referendum on Tuesday’s primary ballot, support for the recreational use of marijuana was backed by nearly two-thirds of voters.

Voters were asked if Illinois should legalize “the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, testing, and sale of marijuana and marijuana products for recreational use by adults 21 and older.”

The vote could help state lawmakers make their case for the legalization of marijuana use.

JB Priztker, the Democratic candidate for governor, supports legal weed.

Our state should legalize marijuana. This is not a moment for a governor who stands with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/HTHObxJU5V — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) January 12, 2018

Rauner opposes legalizing pot, saying doing so would be a mistake.

Supporters of legalizing and taxing marijuana for adults contend it could boost revenue for state and local governments, as it has elsewhere. Eight states allow recreational use. Illinois does allow marijuana for medical needs.

Opponents of legalized marijuana use have raised questions about the social cost and subversion of federal laws.

Contributing: Associated Press