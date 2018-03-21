CHICAGO (CBS) — Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, and The Weeknd will headline this year’s Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park.
The full lineup was announced Wednesday morning. Other major performers include Vampire Weekend, The National, Travis Scott, Odesza, LL Cool J, St. Vincent, Franz Ferdinand, and Gucci Mane.
For the full lineup, click here.
Lollapallooza will be held Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 in Grant Park.
Four-day general admission, VIP, and platinum tickets already are on sale, ranging from $335 to $4,200. Hotel packages also are available at six hotels, with prices ranging from about $2,500 to more than $12,000. One-day tickets go on sale soon.