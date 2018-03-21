CHICAGO (CBS) — With the fourth nor’easter in three weeks hitting the East Coast, airlines have cancelled more than 200 flights in at Chicago’s airports.

According to the city’s Department of Aviation, airlines have canceled more than 180 flights at O’Hare International Airport, and another 45 flights at Midway International Airport as of 9 a.m.

Some parts of New York could get 12 to 18 inches of snow from this latest storm, and up to 20 inches of snow was possible in parts of Maryland.

About 601 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport while 845 flights have been canceled at Newark Airport and another 850 have been canceled at LaGuardia Airport.

The storm could dump up to a foot of snow in Rhode Island and Connecticut, while Massachusetts likely will be spared the worst, with 2 to 8 inches espected for most of the state.

Washington, D.C., could get around 3 inches, and Philadelphia could see 6 inches.