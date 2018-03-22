CHICAGO (CBS) — The anticipated Sweet Sixteen game with the Loyola Ramblers front and center has fans cheering for their next victory.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from a Rogers Park pub with pumped up fans.

From Atlanta to Chicago, there is March Madness on Chicago’s North Side, a few blocks from campus.

Fans were nervous during past games of the tournament.

But it’s only intensified with the Elite Eight spot on the line.

“It’s up to the team and Sister Jean,” says Loyola fan McKinley Espinda-Banick. “We’ll see what they pull out today.”

“It’s crazy because they play Nevada, which is a seventh seed, which is the lowest seed that they’ve played so far,” says Loyola fan Brendan Meier.”

“I think they have a great chance,” says Loyola student Kristina Gerardy. “They’re pumped. The whole school is pumped. We’re going to do great tonight.”

Loyola’s two tournament victories have come against ranked teams so that’s where those students’ confidence comes from as Loyola looks to advance to its first Elite Eight since 1963.