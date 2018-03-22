CHICAGO (CBS) — While the team celebrates in Atlanta, Loyola fans are rejoicing over their locked down spot in the elite eight.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from the Bulldog Ale House in Rogers Park with hundreds of Rambler fanatics.

Their faces say it all.

The nerves.

And the noise never stopped.

All the while Loyola grad Leslie Kelly kept tabs on her heart rate.

“112 beats per minute,” says Kelly.

And Addie Dougherty did what she does every game: knit.

“I just want to keep doing the same thing I’m doing at every single game,” says Dougherty.

It also helps kick the nerves.

Something Loyola fans here needed some help with.

Up until the very last second.

While Leslie’s heart rate skyrocketed, Addie is knitting all the way to the Elite Eight.

Also in Rogers Park, a local movie theater is usually quite

But in this case it’s Loyola fans erupting in cheers after Marques Townes put up a late 3-pointer.

He shot put the team in a good position to win the game.

Thursday’s free watch party was held by Alderman Joe Moore at the 400 Theater in Rogers Park.