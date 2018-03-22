CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a man was charged with a string of armed robberies in the Loop.

57-year-old Preston G. Gresham was arrested Tuesday according to authorities.

Police identified Gresham as the person who robbed a business at gunpoint in the 400 block of South Financial Place.

He was also identified as the suspect in two other robberies in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The incidents took place on March 5 and March 7.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Gresham, a felon, was charged with three felony counts.

Police say Gresham is also suspect in two other robberies on the Near North Side but has not been charged in those robberies.