MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – What’s a sure-fire way to fail your driving test?

Smash your vehicle through the license center building.

That’s what happened to a 17-year-old near Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. The teen, starting her behind-the-wheel test, had her vehicle in drive instead of reverse, hit the accelerator and smashed into the Buffalo, Minn., driver’s license exam station. The incident happened at about 2 p.m.

The teenager won’t be charged.

Authorities say nobody inside the building was injured, but the building sustained significant damage.