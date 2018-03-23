CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and two officers were injured in a police-involved shooting Thursday night in west suburban Aurora.

Police said two special operations investigators saw a car leaving a known gang house in the 200 block of South Lake Street around 9:45 p.m., and began following it.

The officers tried to pull the car over near Galena and Fox River Trail, but the driver shot at officers, and then drove away. The car then crashed into another car at Galena and Broadway, police said.

After the crash, the driver got out of the car, and began shooting at police again near Galena and LaSalle. The two officers shot back, and killed the suspect, police said. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name and age.

One officer also was shot in the leg. A second officer was injured, but was not shot. Both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered the suspect’s weapon at the scene. A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was taken into custody for questioning.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.