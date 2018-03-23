CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was in custody Friday afternoon, after an elderly woman was shot and killed, and a teenager was critically injured in a stabbing in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after 11 a.m., an elderly woman died from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East 37th Place. The victim’s age was not given.

An 18-year-old woman also was stabbed several times, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested. Area Central detectives were investigating.