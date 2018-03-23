CHICAGO (CBS) –After months of treatment, former Blackhawks star and TV analyst Eddie Olczyk says he is now cancer free.

“We beat this thing,” Olczyk said on NBC Sports Chicago . “And I say ‘we’ because it has been a team effort. I’m proud to stand here before everybody and say we beat this thing.”

The 51-year-old TV analyst on both the local and national broadcasts was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in August.

“I’ve been to places in the past couple of months I don’t want to go back to again,” Olczyk recently told WBBM Newsradio’s George Ofman.

Olczyk, who grew up in Niles, was the Hawks first-round draft pick in 1984 after playing on the U.S Olympic team.

He fashioned a 16-year career playing for six different teams and in 2003 was named head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He began his broadcast career with the Blackhawks in 2006.

He later joined the NBC Sports national hockey broadcasts alongside partner Mike “Doc” Emerick.