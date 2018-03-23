CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of girls got an up close and personal look at the Chicago Fire Department.

The girls, all members of Girls Inc., got to see what it’s like to be firefighters and paramedics for a day.

They were teamed up with women in both fields.

The girls learned about the jobs and tried on some of the gear.

Some even got hands on for a few drills.

“We get to show them how to do extrication, water supply, truck operations and simulate the ambulance,” says Captain Bridgette Dunagan of the Chicago Fire Department.

9-year-old Taylor Stovall was impressed with the work.

“It inspires me to do it because I like saving people’s lives,” says Stovall.

The girls also learned how to escape a burning building by crawling on the ground and how to set up a safe meeting point outside the home.

Organizers say they hope the event will encourage girls to pursue careers as firefighters or paramedics.