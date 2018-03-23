CHICAGO (CBS) — In Chicago and across the nation, people are preparing for what could be a massive protest for gun control in Washington Saturday.

This is video from All Saints Episcopal Church in Ravenswood.

That’s where hundreds are gathering to board buses for Washington.

First, there was a pre-trip blessing.

Then an all night drive to D.C.

The rally was organized by survivors of the deadly Florida school shooting.

People who couldn’t make the trip are preparing to protest here in Chicago.

On Friday organizers held a party at Union Park to make signs for Saturday’s march and rally.

Volunteer training starts at 6:00 Friday evening.