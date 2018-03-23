CHICAGO (CBS) — Remember when some 50 Chicago Public Schools shut down back in 2013?

One is about to re-open.

And when it does, it’ll be OK to sleep in school.

The school bell is silent at Stewart Elementary School in the Uptown neighborhood.

But soon alarm clocks will blare in the morning.

The water fountains are gone.

Replaced by high end kitchens.

“We thought it was a really beautiful building,” says Alison Solway of the Morningside Group.

So beautiful that the development company is transforming the school into apartments.

“As much of the historic elements have been preserved and maintained,” says Solway.

Some of the apartments will have chalkboards in them.

“It’ll be a lot of fun for the residents who will have the full ability to use it,” says Solway. “They can write each other notes.”

You’ll also find original hardwood, high ceilings and giant windows.

Going to the principal’s office used to be feared.

Soon it will mean ”home sweet home.”

“Whoever lives here gets to feel like they’re in charge of the entire building,” adds Solway.

Even spaces like the gym are being converted into living space, with the floor markings intact.

“The construction crew kind of had a fun little scavenger hunt,” notes Solway.

They found a teachers grade book from the 1930s, a flyer advertising a 1915 teachers concert, a 1925 CPS art course book plus drawings.

And an unusual find.

“Some old liquor bottles and cans from some naughty janitors that had been found up in the attic area,” says Solway.

Those old artifacts will eventually be on display in the lobby.

Prospective tenants can tour the old school beginning Saturday.

CPS shut down 49 buildings in 2013.

Only 11 have been repurposed.

Sales are pending on 21 others.

17 still owned by CPS.

One more fun fact on Stewart Elementary School: actor Harrison Ford went there.