CHICAGO (CBS) — Dennis Edwards, the lead singer of the Temptations, died from complications of meningitis, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Friday.

The manner of death was natural.

Chicago police were investigating an allegation of domestic abuse filed just weeks before Edwards died.

Edwards, 74, died last month and he had been ill for months. He suffered a stroke last year in St. Louis, and had come to Chicago for rehab.

Police said at the time that is was unclear whether Edwards’ death was connected to a domestic violence allegation. The report was filed on Jan. 8, and alleged Edwards was the victim of domestic violence in December.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards obtained the order of protection that alleged Edwards’ wife, Brenda, tried to suffocate him by holding his head facedown on a bed.

“It’s untrue,” Brenda told CBS 2 at the time of Edwards’ death, further saying that there was “never” any abuse in their relationship.