CHICAGO (CBS) — It began with the recent high school shooting in Florida.

And sparked a major movement.

In all, more than 800 cities held March For Our Lives rallies today.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has more on the message from marchers in Chicago’s Union Park.

A walking wall of protest built up support and attention.

There was comradery and at times a carvinal like atmosphere at Chicago’s March For Our Lives.

What signs asked for, local students demanded during the rally.

“I shouldn’t have to be here. I should be home with my brother,” says Dalia Aragon, who instead brings a picture of her sibling with her.

Her brother Israel was shot and killed back in Septmber of 2016.

Yet another victim of Chicago’s gun violence.

“It’s not alright,” says Aragon. “There should not be such easy access to guns.”

“What happened in Florida was a tipping point. We’re seeing marches all across the United States. And the young people are leading it,” says U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “I don’t think they’re losing enthusiasm. I think they’re gaining enthusiasm.”

These steps continue, part of a local and enduring national effort.

As in past marches, protesters demanded those politicians receiving support from the National Rifle Association be voted out.

CBS 2 reached out to the NRA for comment on this story. The message was not returned.

Another march was held in downers grove to support the push for stronger gun control.

They gathered at Downers Grove North High School and marched to the Main Street Train Station.

Many of the protesters were students calling for an end to gun violence in schools.

Some carried signs calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

A small group of gun-rights supporters staged a counter-protest nearby.

They held flags and signs in support of the Second Amendment.

Some challenged opponents to debate gun issues, arguing that stricter gun regulations actually undermine safety.