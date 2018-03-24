CHICAGO (CBS) — Before the march for our lives, families of gun violence gathered at the National Cathedral for a prayer service.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Washington for the march.

Many from the Chicago area.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov was there when they started the long drive to D.C.

A hug and a wave and her teenage son is off to Washington D.C. along with hundreds of other parents and students outside Saint Sabina church.

The group gathered inside inside St. Sabina Church to sign-up, get shirts and bus assignments for the overnight trip.

Ending with participation in the March For Our Lives.

“This is coming from my heart,” says high school senior Adira Gresham. “If I didn’t want to be here, I’d be at home asleep.”

“I just want them to know that we’re serious about this cause,” says 18-year-old Anthony Townsend who lives in Englewood where gun violence is a daily concern.

But the students gathered here aren’t only from the city’s South Side.

“They’re giving the adult world courage and in some way they’re shaming the adult world to take action,” says Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich.

On the North Side, the same scene.

“I think everybody should take a stand and stand for what they believe in and that’s what I’m doing,” says Chicago student Mautice Boswell.

Chicagoan is also prepping for its own march to end gun violence, making signs in Union Park, where the march will kick off.

Here the enthusiasm is the same.

Many students say they believe this might be the beginning of having their voices heard loudly and for many years to come.