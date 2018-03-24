CHICAGO (CBS) — Easter is a week away.

If you’re looking for some out-of-the-basket ideas for family and friends of all ages, lifestyle expert Limor Suss has a few things to get the Easter egg party rolling.

She says there’s no need to stress out with impulse buys at the drug store.

Suss says there are ways to use toy carts and wagons as unique ways to display eggs and candy.

For grown-ups who are feeling festive, bags and baskets usually used for the beach make great gift bags for everything from chocolate and tea to wine and sparkling drinks.