CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans of the Loyola Ramblers are excited about the team’s trip to the Elite Eight.

The play Kansas State and if the Ramblers win Saturday, they head to the Final Four.

CBS 2’s Charlie DeMar reports from Bar 63.

People are pumped up and ready to go.

“This is a community and there’s a spirit that you want when you come to college. We haven’t had it for a while,” says one fan.