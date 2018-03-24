CHICAGO (CBS) — The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office says an Aurora man has been arrested and charged with a home invasion in Naperville.

21-year-old Thaddeus Jones is charged with aggravated kidnapping, home invasion, aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and other felonies.

Authorities say on the morning of March 23, Jones allegedly broke into the home of an elderly woman.

Police say the man forced her to go to her bank to withdraw money.

After returning to her home, she was able to fight off the suspect and escape.

The man then left in her car.

Area police say the victim’s vehicle was found at a nearby motel.

Naperville officers surrounded the motel.

Jones allegedly tried to evade the police but was later apprehended at the motel.

“Your home is the one place where you should always feel one hundred percent safe and secure,” says DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin. “This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.”

His bond is set at 1.5 million dollars.

Jones’ next court date is set for April 16.