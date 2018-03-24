CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands are gathering to participate in the historic March For Our Lives event.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from Union Park where people will begin the march.

Despite the cold weather, tens of thousands of students are expected to participate in the march against gun violence.

Some students who couldn’t make it to Washington D.C. say they’ll stand together in Chicago to get their message across to lawmakers.

They say they want tougher gun laws in the hopes it will prevent another mass shooting.

Rallies are being held across the country and in Chicago and the suburbs.

Several students met Friday to make signs at Union Park.