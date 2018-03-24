CHICAGO (CBS) — Children’s television icon Fred Rogers of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” is getting his own stamp.

He’ll be featured on a U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp.

Rogers received more than 4,000 a year from young viewers.

He and his team worked really hard to answer each and every single one.

Rogers used the letters as a way to gauge just how the program impacted other people’s lives.

The stamp shows Rogers in his trademark red cardigan sweater.

And the puppet King Friday XIII from the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe.”

Fred Rogers died in 2003.