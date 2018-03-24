CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban salon is giving girls a chance to get a free prom dress for their special night.

The Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa in Matteson is hosting its annual Prom Dress Drive.

The event takes place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 pm on Sunday March 25.

Teens will be welcomed to try on and take home a gown of their choice.

The only requirement is that they provide a school ID showing they’re enrolled in school.

There will be more than 200 dresses to choose from.

The girls will also have a chance to get swag bags and other prizes.

The salon is accepting donations of dresses, shoes and other accessories from Illinois and across the county.

For more information, contact the spa at 708-274-7440.