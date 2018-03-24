Filed Under:Chez Dalali Salon and Day Spa, Gowns, Matteson, Prom, Prom Dress Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban salon is giving girls a chance to get a free prom dress for their special night.

(Credit Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

(Credit Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

The Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa in Matteson is hosting its annual Prom Dress Drive.

The event takes place from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 pm on Sunday March 25.

(Credit: Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

(Credit: Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

Teens will be welcomed to try on and take home a gown of their choice.

The only requirement is that they provide a school ID showing they’re enrolled in school.

There will be more than 200 dresses to choose from.

(Credit: Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

(Credit: Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

The girls will also have a chance to get swag bags and other prizes.

The salon is accepting donations of dresses, shoes and other accessories from Illinois and across the county.

For more information, contact the spa at 708-274-7440.

(Credit: Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

(Credit: Chez Delali Salon and Day Spa)

