CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hammond have issued a public safety alert after a woman was attacked while walking her dog.

Authorities say the 25-year-old woman was walking in an alley near 171st and Columbia Avenue.

She told police a vehicle pulled up to her.

The driver got out, threw her to the ground and raped her.

The offender was driving a small dark colored SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department