(CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters spent the overnight hours putting out a house fire in Robbins early Sunday morning.

The building was located at 135th and Harding.

The house is marked as abandoned.

But CBS 2 has learned one person was hospitalized with injuries and they may have been inside the house when the fire broke out.

Engines from other municipalities were also called in because of water problems.

The flames were extinguished.